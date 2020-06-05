Betty M. DusinJanuary 19, 1932 ~ May 28, 2020Betty Dusin, life-long resident of Winton, CA passed away peacefully in her home Friday, May 29th, 2020.Betty was a proud, born and raised citizen of Winton. Her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to her beloved husband Robert Dusin for 43 years and was proud to be a farmer's wife. For many years, she enjoyed assisting him on the ranch while raising her four children.Betty was a secretary at the Winton Cemetery District for 26 years where she served her local community well. She treated her coworkers and customers like family. She was a devout Christian, highly active in her community, and was loved deeply by all who knew her. She could be described as sweet, kind, and generous.Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Lena Ratzlaff, beloved husband Robert Dusin, her sister Darlene Anderson, her son Michael Dusin, and two great grandsons Kennedy James and Waylon Scott Dusin.Betty is survived by three children Robert Dusin, Gary Dusin (Corine) and Lori McClain (Mike) of Winton, CA; grandchildren Jennifer (Brad), Ryan (Lori), Jessica (Devon), Janelle, Scott (Jennifer), Katie (Dustin), Brandy (Michael), Dedra, April (Ryan), Hailey; fourteen great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, and many friends.Betty will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. She will be remembered by her love for her family, friends, and willingness to serve her community.A visitation will be held at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel from 4:00PM-6:00PM on June 8th, and a service will be held June 9th at 10:00 AM at The Hope Church, 2100 Fruitland Ave. Atwater, CA. Private burial to follow at Winton Cemetery District.All services are subject to county health guidelines, social distancing, and mandatory mask requirements.