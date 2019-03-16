Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Petra Margaret Perales. View Sign

Betty Petra Margaret Perales

Jan 1, 1932 - Mar 11, 2019

Betty Petra Margaret Perales was born on January 1, 1932 and went home to be with her Lord on March 11, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Merced.

Betty, who loved being outdoors, was a hard and dedicated worker. She worked in agriculture and lawn gardening with her husband, Fred. Betty took so much pride in her work and loved her roses and plants. Betty loved her children and taught them to have good work ethics and to do right. She was an avid bowler and loved her animals. Most of all, her heart's desire was to serve the Lord and to do His will in praying for people and sharing God's Word with them.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Nares, her father Miguel Fernandez, her daughter Mercy Cutshall, sister Rosie Martinez, and brother Joseph Fernandez. She is survived by her husband, Fred Perales, her daughter Carol Laird and husband Jim,son Raymond Rodriguez, son Richard Rodriguez and wife Cindy, son Phillip Rodriguez, son Paul Rodriguez and wife Urbana, son Fred Perales, son Mike Perales and wife Cheri, daughter Mary Sanchez and husband Carlos, daughter Rosemary Martinez and husband Tom, daughter Madelyn Anderson, daughter Dianna Riggs and husband Robert, son Salvador Perales and wife Denise. She is further survived by 49 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Gospel Defenders Church, 2909 Beachwood Drive in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery.

740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

