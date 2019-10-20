Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Starkweather. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Starkweather

Aug 8, 1932 - Sept 19, 2019

Betty Lou Bickhart was born in Plumstead, PA, 4th child of Franklin R. Bickhart and Elsie M. Fegely. She grew up in Harpursville, NY. She graduated from Harpursville Central School in 1950, attended Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY and graduated from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL. Betty received a Masters Degree in Education from New York State University.

Betty spent 48 years working in the field of education, teaching in Harpursville, NY, San Jose, CA, Minnesota and Larimore, ND where she retired in 2002. Upon moving to CA, she continued to work as a substitute teacher.

In the year 2000, Betty was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church in Grand Forks, ND. She served as part-time priest in Lakota, Grafton and Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was an active member of St. Nicholas Church in Atwater, CA.

Betty married her husband David, on August 20, 1955 in Binghamton, NY. They lived in New York, California, Minnesota and North Dakota before moving to California in 2003.

Betty is survived by her six children: Cynthia and Harlan Madeson, Carolyn Starkweather, Christine and Kevin Dohrmann, Cheryl Starkweather, Mark and Mary Starkweather and Michael Starkweather; nine grandchildren: Stephanie, Erica and Amanda Shierholtz, Joshua and Brooke Starkweather, Robert and Alexander Dohrmann, Amie and Anne Madeson; six great grandchildren and one brother, Donald and Myrna Bickhart. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother and two sisters.

A Memorial Service for Betty to be announced at a later date.

