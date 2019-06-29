Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Varnell Thompson

Jun 17, 1951-May 29, 2019

Betty Varnell Thompson, of Merced, California, born on June 17, 1951 in Caldwell, Idaho, tothe late Gladys V. Thompson - Lewis and the late Ruben Thompson, passed away at age 67 on May 29, 2019. Betty recieved the Lord and was baptized at a very young age. She attended Galen Clark for elementary school, Merced High School, Merced Junior College, and U.C.L.A.and graduated with honors. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Thompson. She is survived by her brother, Ruben Thompson of Carson, California; and sister Ruthie Thompson - Simmons of Lawton Oklahoma and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Betty was an asset to anyone she became invoved with.She was a Mental Health Service Coordinator, M.S.Chapter Program Director, Employment Training Program Manager, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator and retired as a Realtor. Betty loved fishing, traveling, and classical music. At Betty's request, there will be no services.The family thanks you all for your prayers and support.

www.cvobituaries.com



Betty Varnell ThompsonJun 17, 1951-May 29, 2019Betty Varnell Thompson, of Merced, California, born on June 17, 1951 in Caldwell, Idaho, tothe late Gladys V. Thompson - Lewis and the late Ruben Thompson, passed away at age 67 on May 29, 2019. Betty recieved the Lord and was baptized at a very young age. She attended Galen Clark for elementary school, Merced High School, Merced Junior College, and U.C.L.A.and graduated with honors. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Thompson. She is survived by her brother, Ruben Thompson of Carson, California; and sister Ruthie Thompson - Simmons of Lawton Oklahoma and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Betty was an asset to anyone she became invoved with.She was a Mental Health Service Coordinator, M.S.Chapter Program Director, Employment Training Program Manager, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator and retired as a Realtor. Betty loved fishing, traveling, and classical music. At Betty's request, there will be no services.The family thanks you all for your prayers and support. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close