Betty Varnell Thompson
Jun 17, 1951-May 29, 2019
Betty Varnell Thompson, of Merced, California, born on June 17, 1951 in Caldwell, Idaho, tothe late Gladys V. Thompson - Lewis and the late Ruben Thompson, passed away at age 67 on May 29, 2019. Betty recieved the Lord and was baptized at a very young age. She attended Galen Clark for elementary school, Merced High School, Merced Junior College, and U.C.L.A.and graduated with honors. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Thompson. She is survived by her brother, Ruben Thompson of Carson, California; and sister Ruthie Thompson - Simmons of Lawton Oklahoma and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Betty was an asset to anyone she became invoved with.She was a Mental Health Service Coordinator, M.S.Chapter Program Director, Employment Training Program Manager, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator and retired as a Realtor. Betty loved fishing, traveling, and classical music. At Betty's request, there will be no services.The family thanks you all for your prayers and support.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 29, 2019