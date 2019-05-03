Betty Walker (1930 - 2019)
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-4191
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Catheys Valley Cemetery
5185 Hornitos Rd.
Catheys Valley, CA
Betty Mae walker
JUN 5, 1930 - MAY 1, 2019
Betty Mae Walker was born on June 5, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to John and Thelma Parizek and she passed away on May 1, 2019 in Lodi, California
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her son Dennis Michael Walker. She is survived by her son Johnny Walker of Fresno, California; daughter Leisha (David) Walker Robertson of Linden, California and grandson Edward David (Michelle) Robertson of Bellota, California.
There will be a Graveside Service held for Betty on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Catheys Valley Cemetery located at 5185 Hornitos Rd., Catheys Valley, California. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Betty Walker to the Cathey's Valley Historical Society, PO Box 222, Catheys Valley, CA 95236.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 3, 2019
