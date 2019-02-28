Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Mederios. View Sign

Bill Mederios

Nov 24, 1928 - Feb 24, 2019

Bill Mederios, 90, a lifelong resident of Los Banos, CA passed away peacefully on Sunday February 24th, 2019 at the San Luis Care Center in Newman, CA. Bill was born to the late Marion and Mary Mederios on November 24th, 1928 in Kerman, CA. At the age of 17 Bill enlisted in the

Bill worked at A&A Transport for over 30 years while also farming 140 acres of Apricots in Los Banos and Santa Nella for over 40 years. His hobbies were spending time with family and friends, working in the garden with his dog "Emmy" and cheering for the 49ers.

Bill is preceded in death by two of his sisters, Mary and Clara. He is survived by his wife Emma Jean Mederios, his children Mark (Tona) and Mitch (Sanna) Mederios, two grandchildren, Tyke Mederios and Minette Mederios and two sisters Rose Dambrosio and Florence Whitworth.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA at 12:30 pm. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

