Apr. 8, 1938 - Apr. 8, 2019
Billy Wayne Absher was born in Dexter, New Mexico on April 8, 1938 to William and Anna Absher. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 8, 2019 in Chowchilla, California.
Billy was the Owner and CEO of Clover Leaf Construction Company in Morgan Hill, California and Partner of Green Valley Train Center in Chowchilla, California. He was active in his love of Quarter horses and belonged to the Quarter Horse Racing Association.
Billy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Marilyn Absher, son Billy Absher Jr., daughter
Stacy Absher, Brother Jerry Absher, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8: 00 p.m. at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel with a Committal Service following at Chowchilla Cemetery District located at 23359 Road 14 ½ Chowchilla, California.
Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
