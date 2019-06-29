Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Arnold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

R.W. "Bob" Arnold

January 15, 1937 - June 22, 2019

R.W. "Bob" Arnold, 82, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after battling health issues for the past couple of years.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sallie, son William "Buz" and his wife Chelsea, son David and his husband Zach; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Owen; brother Loren and his wife Barbara, sister Eleanor and her husband John, brother Alan and his wife Karen.



Bob was born on January 15, 1937, in Merced to Paul and Alice Arnold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from Fresno State University, where he was also a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Following graduation, he worked as a Right-of-Way Agent for the California Division of Highways. On July 1, 1961, he married Sallie Petersen of Hilmar. The couple lived in Lodi for a few years until ultimately returning to Merced in 1963, where Bob joined forces with his father as an appraiser, forming Arnold Associates. He would continue to run Arnold Associates until he retired.



Over the past 50 years Bob was active in many aspects of the Merced community serving as Head Trader of the Trade Club, Master of Yosemite Lodge #99 F. & A.M., President of the Sierra Chapter Society of Real Estate Appraisers, Director of both the County Fair Board and the Merced Chamber of Commerce, President of the



Bob had a passion for keeping busy. In high school, he was milking his own 30 cows before school each day. When his sons were young, the family traveled extensively, exploring the West Coast during the summer and the mountains in the winter taking numerous ski trips each year. Later in life, Bob developed a passion for stained glass, creating pieces of art that grace the homes of friends and family. Throughout life, Bob was well known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his compassionate spirit.



