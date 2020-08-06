Bobbie Jean Brewer
NOV 1, 1930 - AUG 1, 2020
Bobbie Jean Brewer, age 89, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2020.
Bobbie was born on November 1, 1930 in Bastrop, Texas to Robert and Annie Booth. At the age of 14, she moved to Red Top, CA. and lived there only a short time before moving to Merced where she met the love of her life, Herbert Eugene Brewer. Bobbie and Eugene married 2 years later. She graduated from Merced High School in 1972 at the age of 42. Bobbie was a business partner of Brewer Trucking along with her husband. She was also a cosmetologist for 10 Years prior to retirement.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Debra Brewer Campbell; grandchildren, Kimberly Baird (Larry), Denise Addison (Aaron), Travis Brewer and Scott Knight. She has 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 2 loving sister in-laws, Leona Brewer and Joyce Bann. Many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend Bernice Neal also survive her.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert Eugene Brewer; son, Steven Brewer; daughter, Joyce Mae Brewer; father, Robert C. Booth; mother, Annie Booth and sister, Mamie Guidry.
She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church for 73 years; a member of the Roaming Elks and was dedicated Ombudsman for 10 years. She loved her pets, Branson, Itsy, Tommy and Nalla. Bobbie was always ready to lend a helping hand. Her specialty was caring for others. She had a Big Heart and a kindness for everyone she met. She was a surrogate mother to many and she treated and loved them all as if they were her own. She loved traveling with the Roaming Elks, as well as going on cruises with friends and loved ones. Bobbie will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Our family would like to thank Hinds Hospice of Merced, Bobbie's nurses, Phebe Foursha, Maria Buckingham and Hinds Chaplin Tim. We cannot express enough the wonderful care that Bobbie was given by her caregivers, Christina Docherty, Renee Mancha and Geraldine Koehn.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday, August 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. We will be addressing social distancing and will allow 10 at a time and masks are required.
Graveside services are private and will be officiated by Pastor Tim Bennett.
In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations be made to Hinds Hospice of Merced or the Dementia Society of America
