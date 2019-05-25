Bobby J. Jones
Dec 6, 1938 - May 14, 2019
Bobby was born December 6, 1938 in Frederick, Oklahoma to John Jones and Myrtle Morris. He passed away in Merced on May 14, 2019.
Bobby was a plumber/pipefitter for over 30 years. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He also loved attending sports events with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bobby was preceded by his parents, his brothers Richard Jones, Ben Jones, and Roger Morris; and his sister Helen Silvey. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna Jones, his son Ronnie Jones, and his daughters Wanda Ward and Cathy Amey. He is further survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service with military honors for Bobby will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 25, 2019