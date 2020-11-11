Gerard "Bobby" Joseph RamosJanuary 10, 1960 - November 2, 2020Gerald "Bobby" Joseph Ramos, 60, passed away peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, afer a short battle of illness. Bobby was born in Merced, CA on January 10, 1960 to Audon Ramos and Josephine Estrada. He was raised and attended schools in Livingston and worked for Roger's Foods (Sensient Natural Ingredients) for the last 30 years.Bobby, a beloved son, husband, father, brother and uncle always had a way of brightening those he encountered with his big smile and laughter; he sure had a way of making people laugh with his good humor. He was a very special person to his family, friends, neighbors and co-workers because he was just a cool guy to be around. He loved spending time with his family and he also enjoyed fishing at Lake Yosemite.Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Audon Ramos, his son Raymond Ramos and brothers Don Ramos and Ysidro Jordan. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Fong, his daughter Lisa Ramos and stedaughter Cathy Jones Lawong. Bobby also leaves behind his mother Josephine Ramos and siblings, Guadalupe "Lupito" Ramos (Sandy), Luzelena (Noni) Howard, Elisa "Leacha" Estrada, Regin Stark (Coy), Sylvia Alvarez (Manuel). Bobby will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and twenty-two nephews and nieces.Bobby was an easy-going guy, who was loved by many, will be deeply missed, and will always be cherished. Bobby would not want his family or friends to mourn but instead to celebrate the good times and love that was shared during his lifetime.A reading of the Rosary and Funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced on Friday, November 13, 2020.The reading of the Rosary will begin at 9:30am with the Funeral Mass following at 10:00amThe family request that COVID restrictions be practiced. The family also wishes to thank those who have offeded prayers and support during this time.