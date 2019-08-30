Bobby Slimp
June 18, 1934 - August 15, 2019
Bobby Slimp, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15th. He was born June 18, 1934 in Hydro Oklahoma, to Lloyd and Stella (Arms) Slimp. Bobby married Freda Ward on April 11, 1954 in Dos Palos, California. He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd Slimp and his two brothers Billy and Roger Slimp. Bobby is survived by his mother Stella Slimp (103 years young) of Los Banos; his loving wife of 65 years Freda Slimp of Modesto; son Darrell (Cathy) Slimp of Dos Palos; daughter Cheryl (Chuck) Bryant of Modesto; daughter Brenda Lima of Dos Palos; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; 17 great grandchildren; 5 nieces; 1 nephew and many great nieces and nephews.
Bobby loved farming and devoted 40 years of his career to Bowles Farming, as years went by, they became like his second family. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Bowles Farming Ranch Saturday August 31, 2019 at 10am. Bowles is located at 11609 Hereford Rd, Los Banos, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 30, 2019