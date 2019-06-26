Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Fish and Game Building Lake Yosemite Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd Roger Petersen

Dec 21, 1975 - Jun 12, 2019

Boyd Roger Petersen, born with the surname Turley, will be missed by so many. Born in Colorado Springs, CO on December 21, 1975, he left this world far too early, on June 12, 2019. Boyd grew up in Garland, UT and San Jose, CA, moving to Merced 8 years ago. He was a master glazier who specialized in jobs that others said couldn't be done, and became known as the Glass Man. He worked in the industry for nearly 25 years, operating his own company, A Touch of Glass, for the last 14 years.

His time as a Boy Scout sparked his lifelong passion for nature and wilderness survival. His other passions included billiards—he was a member of the American Pool Association for many years and played competitively—as well as fishing, camping, gold panning, science, the environment and cooking delicious food. He was known for his infamous BBQ.

Family was everything to Boyd. He is survived by his wife Paula Harris, daughters Ashley-Marie Petersen and Celestia Petersen, stepson Andrew Herrera, granddaughter Octavia Herrera, sisters Malisa Hornung, Shelly Fortier and Andrea Parker, and adopted mother and brother Catherine Connolly and Jerome Meyer. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Neil Petersen. His biological parents are Karen Demorris Rhodes and Roger Walter Turley. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 28, 1-4 pm, Fish and Game Building, Lake Yosemite, Merced, CA.

Boyd's favorite place to camp and fish in the Sierras, near Clark Fork and Dardanelle, was devasted by recent wildfires, and his family is collecting donations to reforest acres there in his memory. Donate online at

www.cvobituaries.com





Boyd Roger PetersenDec 21, 1975 - Jun 12, 2019Boyd Roger Petersen, born with the surname Turley, will be missed by so many. Born in Colorado Springs, CO on December 21, 1975, he left this world far too early, on June 12, 2019. Boyd grew up in Garland, UT and San Jose, CA, moving to Merced 8 years ago. He was a master glazier who specialized in jobs that others said couldn't be done, and became known as the Glass Man. He worked in the industry for nearly 25 years, operating his own company, A Touch of Glass, for the last 14 years.His time as a Boy Scout sparked his lifelong passion for nature and wilderness survival. His other passions included billiards—he was a member of the American Pool Association for many years and played competitively—as well as fishing, camping, gold panning, science, the environment and cooking delicious food. He was known for his infamous BBQ.Family was everything to Boyd. He is survived by his wife Paula Harris, daughters Ashley-Marie Petersen and Celestia Petersen, stepson Andrew Herrera, granddaughter Octavia Herrera, sisters Malisa Hornung, Shelly Fortier and Andrea Parker, and adopted mother and brother Catherine Connolly and Jerome Meyer. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Neil Petersen. His biological parents are Karen Demorris Rhodes and Roger Walter Turley. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 28, 1-4 pm, Fish and Game Building, Lake Yosemite, Merced, CA.Boyd's favorite place to camp and fish in the Sierras, near Clark Fork and Dardanelle, was devasted by recent wildfires, and his family is collecting donations to reforest acres there in his memory. Donate online at www.gofundme.com/f/memorialfundboydpetersen or by mailing a check to Paula Harris 731 E. Yosemite Avenue, B134, Merced, CA 95340 c/o Boyd Petersen Memorial Fund. He was loved by so many and will be missed by them all. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close