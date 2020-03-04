Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Brandon Joseph Crane

October 11, 1983 - February 27, 2020

Brandon Joseph Crane was born October 11th, 1983 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a resident of Merced for 35 years and passed away at the age of 36 on February 27th, 2020 in Livingston, California.

Brandon attended Our Lady of Mercy School, Tenaya Middle School, Cruickshank Middle School, and Golden Valley High School. He graduated high school in Nevada City and attended Fresno Pacific where he received a AA Degree.

Brandon is survived by his son Ryan Jordan Crane, father John Crane, mother Dora Crane, sister Katie (Matt) McLaughlin, niece Kennedy Lee Mclaughlin, and grandmother Lillian Kemp. He also leaves behind his aunts Debbie (Norm) Woodbeck, Marsha Schiltz, Judy Crane, Jeanne (Buddy) Dale, uncles Merlin (Karen) Kemp, Joe (Jodi) Kemp, cousins Jason (Lola) Roth, Janel Miller, Tyler (Shannon) Schiltz, Krystal (Ryan) Trinkler, Austin and Trenton Kemp, Jane, Martha, and Stephen Kemp, Tommy (Melanie) Fucaloro, Tony (Wendy) Fucaloro, John (Dawn) Eginoire, Taylor (Tom) Donnely Symber. He will be deeply missed by the rest of his extended family, friends and all who knew him.

Brandon is preceded in death by his brother Ryan Michael Crane, grandfather Merlin W. Kemp, grandparents Jack and Aileen Crane, Uncle Rick Schiltz, and cousin Bobby Eginoire.

A visitation will be held on Thursday March 5th, 2020 from 12:00pm-7:00pm with rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Mercy Church, 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California, 95340. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced, California, 95341.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Brandon's honor to Our Lady of Mercy School, 1400 East 27th Street, Merced, California 95340.

www.cvobituaries.com





Brandon Joseph CraneOctober 11, 1983 - February 27, 2020Brandon Joseph Crane was born October 11th, 1983 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was a resident of Merced for 35 years and passed away at the age of 36 on February 27th, 2020 in Livingston, California.Brandon attended Our Lady of Mercy School, Tenaya Middle School, Cruickshank Middle School, and Golden Valley High School. He graduated high school in Nevada City and attended Fresno Pacific where he received a AA Degree.Brandon is survived by his son Ryan Jordan Crane, father John Crane, mother Dora Crane, sister Katie (Matt) McLaughlin, niece Kennedy Lee Mclaughlin, and grandmother Lillian Kemp. He also leaves behind his aunts Debbie (Norm) Woodbeck, Marsha Schiltz, Judy Crane, Jeanne (Buddy) Dale, uncles Merlin (Karen) Kemp, Joe (Jodi) Kemp, cousins Jason (Lola) Roth, Janel Miller, Tyler (Shannon) Schiltz, Krystal (Ryan) Trinkler, Austin and Trenton Kemp, Jane, Martha, and Stephen Kemp, Tommy (Melanie) Fucaloro, Tony (Wendy) Fucaloro, John (Dawn) Eginoire, Taylor (Tom) Donnely Symber. He will be deeply missed by the rest of his extended family, friends and all who knew him.Brandon is preceded in death by his brother Ryan Michael Crane, grandfather Merlin W. Kemp, grandparents Jack and Aileen Crane, Uncle Rick Schiltz, and cousin Bobby Eginoire.A visitation will be held on Thursday March 5th, 2020 from 12:00pm-7:00pm with rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Mercy Church, 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California, 95340. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced, California, 95341.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Brandon's honor to Our Lady of Mercy School, 1400 East 27th Street, Merced, California 95340. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close