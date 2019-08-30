Brandy Saxton
Oct. 8, 1977 - Aug 30, 2009
Place a kiss upon her cheek
And hold her for awhile
Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day
But there an achhe within my heart Becacuse I am missing her today...
MV#40
Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on
Charished memories never fade
because one love is gone
Those we love can never be
more than a thought apart
For as long as ther is a memory
they live on in our hearts
MV#41
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am a diamond glint of snow, I am the sunshine on a ripened. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning husk, I am the swift uplifting rush.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 30, 2019