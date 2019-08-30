Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandy Saxton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brandy Saxton

Oct. 8, 1977 - Aug 30, 2009

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for awhile

Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day

But there an achhe within my heart Becacuse I am missing her today...

MV#40

Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on

Charished memories never fade

because one love is gone

Those we love can never be

more than a thought apart

For as long as ther is a memory

they live on in our hearts

MV#41

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am a diamond glint of snow, I am the sunshine on a ripened. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning husk, I am the swift uplifting rush.

