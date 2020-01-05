Brenda Bell
October 7,1958 - December 26,2019
Brenda Bell passed away on December 26, 2019 in Monterey, California. She was born October 7, 1958 in Merced, California.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bell, parents, Martin and Lola Valdez, brothers, Rick Hodge and Mike Hodge and a sister, Carol Pappan. She is also survived by her children, Kimberly Martinez (Genaro), Rebecca Camacho (Raul), B.J. Hinman, Christopher Bell (Judy), and Angela Montiel. Brenda also leaves her grandchildren, Josue, Genaro, Eduardo, Mauricio and Savana Martinez, Dylan and Devin Thomas, Isabella Montiel, Taylor and Natalia Bell, and Rebecca Parsons.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bayside Community Mortuary, 1610 Noche Buena St. in Seaside, California. Burial to follow at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 5, 2020