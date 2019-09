Brenda, Perea HeningerNovember 12, 1941-August 24, 2019Brenda Joyce Perea Heninger died peacefully in her sleep August 24, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born in Van Nuys, California November 12, 1941 to Arthur Perea, and Maxine Tate Perea. She was preceded in death by both parents, brother Allan Perea, and husband Raymond A. Heninger. She and husband Tony, raised two twin daughters, Michelle A. Heninger Harris, and Tanya A. Heninger Renfro In Upland Californi. They also had five grandchildren, Shawna Alvarez, Brandy Harris, Brooke Harris, Cody Renfro, Terra Brady, and four Greatgrandkids, Gracelynn Feltis, Kenna Feltis, Noah Harris, and Adalyne Harris. Her Grandchildren were her world. She also leaves behind five remaining sisters, and brother, Yvonne LeGallo, Ardith Apling, Becky Harris, Donna Olson, and Duane Perea.Funeral services will be held on September 27, 2019, 11:00 am, at Merced Calvary Cemetery. 260 W. Childs Ave. Merced, California 95341.