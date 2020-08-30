1/1
Brent Pearson
1947 - 2020
Brent Alan Pearson
Nov 17, 1947 – Aug 23, 2020
Brent passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Turlock to Carl and Margaret Pearson. He graduated Hilmar High School in 1965. He had a passion for so many things including: snowskiing, snowmobiling, being in the sierras, flying, motorcycle riding, waterskiing, music, backpacking, traveling the world, and just spending time at home on his ranch. Building pools or as he liked to call it "playing in the dirt" was his life's work.
Brent got his start in the pool industry with his Uncle Ken at Ken Nelson Aquatech Pools in his teenage years. In 1994 he started his own business, Pearson Pool Company. He grew his business with hard work and an unstoppable determination. He was a man of his word and believed a handshake was as good or better than a contract. He loved what he did and you could see it in his finished projects. He had an undeniable love for life and everyone around him. When he walked into a room he commanded it with his lively personality and entertaining stories. One couldn't help but be drawn in and expect nothing but laughter to follow.
He is survived by his partner Christina Guerrero, sister Jean Scrivner (Ed), daughter Ali Klikna (Josh), son Jon Pearson (Kandice), his 4 grandsons, Maddox, Soren, Wyatt and Noah and his nephew Brent Scrivner (Jesi).
A private service will be held September 12th. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org.
Memories and condolences can be shared at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
