Brian Keith Prater
June 1,1963 - March 26,2019
Brian was born on June 1st, 1963 in Chowchilla California, and passed on March 26th, 2019 at CRMC Fresno California.
Brian loved outdoor activities, such as hunting, hiking, and fishing. He loved to spend time with family and friends watching films and playing games. He loved his family and prioritize them above all else in his life.
Brian is survived by his wife Mary Anne Piwowarski, his daughters, Stephanie Coleman and son in law Robert Ruiz, Tiffany Prater, and Bryce Prater and son in law Curt Thomas, and his 4 grandchildren Peter Suarez Jr , Petra Suarez, and Zoie and Rowen Prater-Thomas.
Brian your love, compassion, and strength will be greatly missed by all who knew you and loved you.
A Celebration of Life will be April 27th, 2019, from 3-6pm at the Old Recreation Hall, Pacheco Park, 903 Pacheco Blvd Los Banos,CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 12, 2019