Brian David Vasquez
Aug 3, 1990 – Jun 22, 2019
Brian David Vasquez, 28, formerly of Merced, passed away on June 22, 2019. He had move to Southern California four years ago and had worked in grocery retail and then commercial construction.
He attended Our Lady of Mercy School and graduated from Merced High. He played football his freshman year and baseball all four years. After high school he worked for Merced School District, working with autistic children and Peterson's Elementary School as an aide for the after school program. The children called him Mr. Brian and he cherished his time worked at the schools. His goal was to become a Special Education teacher and work with autistic children.
He loved sports and was an avid fan of the L.A. Rams and the S.F. Giants. He played on three men's softball leagues in Southern California.
Brian is survived by his mother Lynn Borba (Larry), and his father Art Vasquez (Loretta) of Merced. He is also survived by his beloved dog Swish. Brian leaves behind four step-brothers: Larry Borba Jr., Danny Borba, David Barrera, Richard Barrera; one step-sister Chantel Manning and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlos Vieira Foundation, 6079 Washington Blvd. Livingston, CA, www.carlosvieirafoundation.org (helping autistic children and their families) or the Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Dr. Atwater, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 10, 2019