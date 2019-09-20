Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Martinez. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM This Ain't Your Mama's Church 3312 G Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Bruce Andrew Martinez, 59 went to be with the Lord, August 12, 2019. A native of Merced, California, son of the late Jesse and Anna Lee Martinez.

Bruce was a member of This Ain't Your Mama's Church. He loved to play the guitar and treasured spending time in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

He was a recent engineering student at the University of Merced. Bruce was a motorcycle enthusiast. He cherished spending time with his dog, Poncho, and his many cats.

No one was a stranger to Bruce. He valued everyone he met and enjoyed talking with them. Bruce was a homeless advocate and volunteered time serving meals at the local homeless shelter.

Surviving is his wife, Tara Glidden Martinez. In addition to his loving wife of 8 years, Bruce is survived by four sisters, Cynthia Hickson of Sommerville, AL, Debbie Martinez of Cypress, CA., Denise Martinez of Jefferson, OR., Kimberly Ward of Taylors, SC and two brothers Scott Martinez of Somerville, AL. and Mike Martinez of Jacksonville, FL., six step-children, 17 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting Bruce's Facebook page:

A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Sunday, October 6th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at This Ain't Your Mama's Church, 3312 G Street, Merced, California. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Flowers may be sent to the church on Friday or Saturday prior to the service.

