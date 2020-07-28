Bryan Leslie KahlAPR 12, 1970 - JUL 17, 2020Bryan Leslie Kahl died July 17, 2020, at his home in Plainsburg, Ca. Bryan was born on April 12, 1970, to Kim and Ruth Kahl. Bryan spent his life in the Plainsburg area and attended Plainsburg Elementary. He graduated from LeGrand High School in 1988 where he excelled as a natural athlete; he thrived in football, basketball, and baseball. Bryan achieved too many athletic awards and acknowledgments to list, however, his skills in baseball led to a full-ride scholarship to Iowa State where he attended school and played ball after Fresno City College. After college Bryan continued to play with the American Legion Post 83' and helped lead the team to a championship game, as well as, playing for the Mexican-American League and the Plainsburg Pumpers. Bryan loved watching the Giants and the San Francisco 49er's and knew everything an avid fan would know regarding stats, players, and the history of the team in general. Bryan grew up in the country and was destined to continue the farming roots, as he was a 6th generation farmer in the Plainsburg area working with his dad and brother, and often along with his uncles and cousins. Bryan loved having a good time with family and friends, watching sports while having a cold one. Bryan enjoyed playing golf and one of his most proud achievements was his hole-in-one at the Jim Acker Memorial Tournament at the Merced Golf and Country Club in 1995.Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin and Muriel Kahl, Carl and Angie Saulsbury, uncle, Larry Saulsbury, and his aunt, Sue Kelsey. He leaves behind his father, Kim (Laurie), his mother, Ruth, his brother Brandon (Alison), niece, Khloe, nephew, Koven, James Blaylock, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.Bryan will be deeply missed for his kind heart, warm spirit, humor, and good looks. Graveside services will be held at the Plainsburg Cemetery, Wednesday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. Unfortunately due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 regulations regarding mass gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be postponed. For those that cannot attend the service please give a pray, or a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29th for Bryan and his family, Thank you and God Bless.