Calley Jean Trout
Oct. 23, 1987-July 14, 2020
Calley Jean Trout, was born on October 23, 1987 in Turlock to Jodie & Keith Trout of Chowchilla. Calley tragically passed away a hero on July 14, 2020, in Madera, CA.
Calley was passionate in her love for her children and family. She cherished those around her and wanted to make a difference. She will be missed dearly and forever loved.
Calley was preceded in death by her Grandparents George & Betty Trout and her Grandpa Don Hale.
She is survived by her Grandma Jo, Parents Keith (Shelly) Trout & Jodie (Wade) Williams, her sister Haley Gastelum and her beloved children, Dallas, Jayden, Jayson and Jayce. Also survivng her are her nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncle and many cousins.
A Viewing will be held Friday, July 24th from 2pm-7pm and Saturday July 25th from 10am -2pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel in Chowchilla. www.cvobituaries.com