Calley Jean TroutOct. 23, 1987-July 14, 2020Calley Jean Trout, was born on October 23, 1987 in Turlock to Jodie & Keith Trout of Chowchilla. Calley tragically passed away a hero on July 14, 2020, in Madera, CA.Calley was passionate in her love for her children and family. She cherished those around her and wanted to make a difference. She will be missed dearly and forever loved.Calley was preceded in death by her Grandparents George & Betty Trout and her Grandpa Don Hale.She is survived by her Grandma Jo, Parents Keith (Shelly) Trout & Jodie (Wade) Williams, her sister Haley Gastelum and her beloved children, Dallas, Jayden, Jayson and Jayce. Also survivng her are her nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncle and many cousins.A Viewing will be held Friday, July 24th from 2pm-7pm and Saturday July 25th from 10am -2pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel in Chowchilla.