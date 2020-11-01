Calvin Clifford Frank
December 16, 1926 - October 23, 2020
Calvin Clifford Frank, 93, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.
Clifford was born in Denton, NC, December 16, 1926, son of the late Mattie and Walter James Frank. He graduated with the Class of 1944 in Denton, NC. Clifford served in the US Air Force which led him to California where he met and married his wife, Rachel. They spent 71 wonderful years of marriage raising three children in Livingston, California. After retiring, Rachel and he would split their time in their North Carolina and California homes. Clifford was a respected business owner and member of the Livingston community where he had many friends. As a building contractor, he owned and operated Cal Steel Builders for over 30 years, in addition to the Texaco gas station, Livingston Auto Parts and Machine Shop.
He was predeceased by brothers, Edgar and Paul Frank; sisters: Virgie Surratt, Mary Ocker and Julia Knepper along with grandchild Clifford Frank.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Rachel; daughter Debbie Frank Stanard; sons Cliff (Spud) and Kenny Frank; brother Lawrence Frank; grandchildren: Stephanie, Jaclyn, Kenneth, Kyle, and Jason Frank; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Wilson Family Funeral Home in Atwater, California is in charge of services. Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4th, 3-5pm with burial at Winton Cemetery in California at 10 am, Thursday November 5th.
The family wishes to thank the UC Davis Medical Center and Comprehensive Cancer Center for the loving care he received in his final days as well as the support they provided to the family. Donations can be made in his memory to UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/CC48317
. www.cvobituaries.com