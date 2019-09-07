Carl Eugene Jackson
May 3, 1970 - Sep 2, 2019
Carl Eugene Jackson was born on May 3, 1970 and passed away on September 2, 2019 in Merced, California.
Carl worked at the Rock Quarry for the Le Grand Asphalt Company. He was known by many as "CJ's Retriever Service." Carl was also a huge race car fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Carl is survived by his son Kyle Eugene Jackson, daughters Mariha Jackson and Maykala (Jackson) Koenig of Merced, California. His parents Grady (Gene) Jackson and Gloria (Litke) Jackson and his sisters Mary (Jackson) Rowen of Atwater, California and Dorothy (Jackson) Grissom of Le Grand, California. He also leaves behind 6 nieces and 1 nephew.
Carl is preceded in death by his grandparents Grady and Marie Jackson and Raymond and Daloris Litke.
A graveside service will be held for Carl on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Merced District Cemetery. The family is asking that all donations be made to their favorite charity.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 7, 2019