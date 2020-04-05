Carl Stappenbeck
January 29, 1929 - March 28, 2020
As Carl grew up during the Great Depression he faced many hardships. He joined the US Navy at the age of 16 and served 2 years before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1947. He was awarded many service medals including the AF Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal to mention just a few. During the Korean War he was a member of the 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing which was accredited with 26 Mig-15 Aircraft total kills for the month of September 1952. Another memory he passed along to the family was that he served with Buzz Aldrin (second man on the moon) in Korea. He retired as a Sr Master Sgt after 23 years from Castle AFB, California. He then had a second career as a Correctional Officer for the State of California for 18 years.
Shortly after enlisting in the US Air Force he married Thelma Manz and they had four boys. Carl J. Stappenbeck (Christine), Craig Stappenbeck (Victoria), Carey (Patricia) and Brian Dean Stappenbeck . Brian proceeded Carl in death in 1983. Thelma and Carl were married for 23 years.
After moving to Manteca he meet and married Ruby Baldwin. They were married for 35 years. During their marriage they were active members of the V.F.W. Post 6311 of Manteca for 20 years and conducted the Veterans Programs for Memorial Day at East Union Cemetery and Veterans Day Programs at Library Park for approximately 8 years. City of Manteca Officials recognized Carl and Ruby for their many hours of community work and honored them with a Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal designation. Carl and Ruby spent their leisurely time traveling the United States, bowling, camping with friends and family and enjoying life with one another.
In addition, Carl was survived by his five grandsons: Nathan Stappenbeck, Kevin Brown, Ryan Brown , Matthew Myers and Jacob Myers and 10 great grandchildren.
Carl will always be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Jimmy Connors Veterans of Foreign Wars 6311 of Manteca 580 Moffat Blvd, Manteca, CA 95336
