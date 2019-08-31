Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Service 11:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CARLOS MANUEL ERVEDOSO

Nov 24, 1948 - Aug 26, 2019

Carlos Manuel Ervedoso was born November 24, 1948 in Sao Miguel, Azores and passed away in his home in Atwater, California with his wife by his side, August 26, 2019.

He married, Hilberta, October 1, 1972 and they came to the United States together December 24, 1972.

He milked cows and then worked at Foster Farms for a short period of time. He then worked at Varco Pruden for 32 long years where he retired.

Carlos survived by his wife of 47 years, son Nelton & his wife Natalia, daughter Christine & her husband Dan, daughter Elizabeth & her husband Robert, and their 9 grandchildren

Neomick, Adanise, Eliana, Evelyn, Nadia, Jason, Dean, Sofi, and Samuel

He was a hardworking man; always fixing things and helping friends whenever they needed it. He loved to watch his favorite football/soccer team sporting, spend time with his family, barbeque, go camping and fishing.

Shortly after retiring Carlos found Jesus and became a man of strong faith. He looked forward to Sunday service each week and reading his bible each day. He found a peace he hadn't before and loved to share the word with everyone.

Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral services this Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 am and service at 11:00 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





CARLOS MANUEL ERVEDOSONov 24, 1948 - Aug 26, 2019Carlos Manuel Ervedoso was born November 24, 1948 in Sao Miguel, Azores and passed away in his home in Atwater, California with his wife by his side, August 26, 2019.He married, Hilberta, October 1, 1972 and they came to the United States together December 24, 1972.He milked cows and then worked at Foster Farms for a short period of time. He then worked at Varco Pruden for 32 long years where he retired.Carlos survived by his wife of 47 years, son Nelton & his wife Natalia, daughter Christine & her husband Dan, daughter Elizabeth & her husband Robert, and their 9 grandchildrenNeomick, Adanise, Eliana, Evelyn, Nadia, Jason, Dean, Sofi, and SamuelHe was a hardworking man; always fixing things and helping friends whenever they needed it. He loved to watch his favorite football/soccer team sporting, spend time with his family, barbeque, go camping and fishing.Shortly after retiring Carlos found Jesus and became a man of strong faith. He looked forward to Sunday service each week and reading his bible each day. He found a peace he hadn't before and loved to share the word with everyone.Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral services this Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 am and service at 11:00 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton, CA. Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close