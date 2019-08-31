CARLOS MANUEL ERVEDOSO
Nov 24, 1948 - Aug 26, 2019
Carlos Manuel Ervedoso was born November 24, 1948 in Sao Miguel, Azores and passed away in his home in Atwater, California with his wife by his side, August 26, 2019.
He married, Hilberta, October 1, 1972 and they came to the United States together December 24, 1972.
He milked cows and then worked at Foster Farms for a short period of time. He then worked at Varco Pruden for 32 long years where he retired.
Carlos survived by his wife of 47 years, son Nelton & his wife Natalia, daughter Christine & her husband Dan, daughter Elizabeth & her husband Robert, and their 9 grandchildren
Neomick, Adanise, Eliana, Evelyn, Nadia, Jason, Dean, Sofi, and Samuel
He was a hardworking man; always fixing things and helping friends whenever they needed it. He loved to watch his favorite football/soccer team sporting, spend time with his family, barbeque, go camping and fishing.
Shortly after retiring Carlos found Jesus and became a man of strong faith. He looked forward to Sunday service each week and reading his bible each day. He found a peace he hadn't before and loved to share the word with everyone.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral services this Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 am and service at 11:00 am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 31, 2019