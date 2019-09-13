Carlos H. Barba Jr.
Dec 28, 1972 - Sept 8, 2019
Carlos H. Barba Jr. a resident of Los Banos, passed away in his sleep on September 8, 2019 at his home in Los Banos, CA. Carlos was born in Jalisco, MX on December 28, 1972. Carlos was known to be such a giving man who was devoted to his family. He raised two daughtedrs with his partner Debra Sanchez. Carlos loved making jokes and acting silly. He spent his time mainly with his daughters, nieces and nephews. Lastly but no least, he loved his siblings like they were his own.
Carlos is preceded in death by his mother Yolanda Barba Fregoso and his grandmother Julia Zavala Barba.
He is survived by his lifetime partner Debra Sanchez, his daughters; Thalia and Ariel Barba, granddaughter Aalya Barba Carney, sistes, Violet Barba and Mariela (Ozzie) Nunez, brother Herman Fregoso, and many nieces, nephews, tias and tios.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Los Banos. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos at 10 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 13, 2019