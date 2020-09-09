1/1
Carmelita Branco
1920 - 2020
August 31, 1920 - August 26, 2020
Born August 31, 1920 to Eugenio and Elisa Beth Rodriguez in Tucson, Arizona and went home to our Lord on August 26, 2020 peacefully in her home of 66 years in Atwater, CA, she was a resident of Merced County for 73 years.
She called Lita by her friends, raised 4 children, a dental assistant, nurse at Mercy and Mercy General Hospital for 20 years and retired after 35 years with Dr. Arthur P. Harris. She was a charter member of The Birthday Club and went through all the chairs of the Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles. She loved traveling the U.S., cruising, and a trip to Europe, playing games – Michigan Rummy, Zonk, Monopoly and dominos with friends and family. Her greatest love and passion were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Branco (Tod) and sons Charles P. Branco and Eugene Michael Branco. She is survived by her son Anthony (Sally) Branco and daughters Bernadette (Larry) Lingenfelter and Diana (John) Fraguglia, eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and nineteen great-great grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank Hinds Hospice of Merced and caregivers Alice Armas and Kerry Gibson for all the wonderful care and love they gave her.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Chapel
525 W. 20th Street
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 726-4411
