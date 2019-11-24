Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella Lewis. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Rosary 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carmella Lewis

Aug 28, 1930 - Nov 17, 2019

Carmella Lewis, 89 years young, was born on August 28, 1930, the daughter of Paul and Antionette Pricolo in Los Banos, CA. She met the love of her life Daniel Lewis and married him in 1949. They raised three beautiful children in Los Banos. Carmella was a stay at home mother until her daughters were out of school and her son was in high school. She worked at the Los Banos Flower Shop, a dress shop and lastly for Mid Cal Truck Stop as a clerk in the gift shop. She even picked walnuts for 3 or 4 summers with her sister Evelyn to earn extra cash. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.

Carmella belonged to many organizations, many of them overlapping through the years. She wasn't just on their roster as a member either. She was a meat and potatoes hard worker, participating in each and every one of them. We hope we properly name all of the organizations: Alter Society and Daily Rosary at St. Joseph's Church in Los Banos, Golden Age Group, Lomitas Parlor #255 (Native Daughters of the Golden West), U.P.P.E.C., Eucharist Ministry (including the homebound), Funeral Minister for St. Joseph's Church, Y.L.I., Mystical Rose #169 which she served as Deputy to many Y.L.I. institutions in District 9 and even serving as president for a few years, Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Italian Catholic Federation, D.E.S., and sang in the church choir. For 40 years she even attended silent retreats at St. Clare's Retreat Center in the Santa Cruz Mountains with many friends. However, throughout all the organization commitments, Carmella supported her children's activities thru out their school years from FHA to football.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Antionette Pricolo; brothers Danny and Tony Pricolo; sister Evelyn Silva; stepsister Dora McKillip. and grandson Justin R. Wood A1C who was killed in a terrorist bombing of Khobar Towers, Saudi Arabia in 1996.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 70 years Danny Lewis, her children Kathleen (Richard) Wood, Jacqueline (Michael) Prien, Anthony (Sandy) Lewis, her grandchildren Shawn (Kristy) Wood, Joshua (Tawni) Prien, Audra Lewis, Danielle (Troy) Dutcher, RheAnne Lewis, her great grandchildren Marissa and Justine Wood, Hailey and Houston Prien, Carson and Cambria Dutcher, many nephews and nieces galore.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

