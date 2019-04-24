Carmella Lutz (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella Lutz.
Service Information
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-6201
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
32053 W. McCabe Road
Santa Nella, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carmella Marie Lutz was born on April 8, 1935 in Edmundston New Brunswick, Canada. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 in Carmichael, California at the age of 84. She worked as a Business Account Analyst for over twenty years at Bank of America.
Carmella is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Lutz, her children, Robert Lutz, Elizabeth Sprotte, Michael Lutz, Mark Lutz, Gregory Lutz, her sisters; Brigette Lang, Irma Theriault, Murielle Theriault, Gisele Dillon, her brother, Jean Eudes Theriault and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Eliza Theriault and her brother, Numa Theriault.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 3050 Winton Way in Atwater. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 1, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 W. McCabe Road in Santa Nella, CA.
"My wife Carmella is God's most precious gift, my best friend, most beautiful selfless wife and mother a husband could ever ask for. She was taken to Heaven this past Good Friday morning, April 19, 2019. By the grace of God, I will join her soon to live with her in eternal everlasting peace."
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.