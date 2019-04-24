Carmella Marie Lutz was born on April 8, 1935 in Edmundston New Brunswick, Canada. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019 in Carmichael, California at the age of 84. She worked as a Business Account Analyst for over twenty years at Bank of America.
Carmella is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Lutz, her children, Robert Lutz, Elizabeth Sprotte, Michael Lutz, Mark Lutz, Gregory Lutz, her sisters; Brigette Lang, Irma Theriault, Murielle Theriault, Gisele Dillon, her brother, Jean Eudes Theriault and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Eliza Theriault and her brother, Numa Theriault.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 3050 Winton Way in Atwater. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 1, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 W. McCabe Road in Santa Nella, CA.
"My wife Carmella is God's most precious gift, my best friend, most beautiful selfless wife and mother a husband could ever ask for. She was taken to Heaven this past Good Friday morning, April 19, 2019. By the grace of God, I will join her soon to live with her in eternal everlasting peace."
