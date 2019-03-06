Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carmen Alarcon

Oct 16, 1979 - Mar 1, 2019

Carmen Argelia Alarcon of Merced, California passed away at the age of 39 on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband Juan Alarcon Jr. and her children Anthony, Prysilla and Lydia; her parents, Louie and Rosemary Cortez of Merced, California; brother, Louie Cortez Jr. and his children Jalissa, Julian, Jaqueline and Eliana of Merced, California; her sister, Mari (Mario) and their children, Isaac, Xavier, Paul and Elijah of Merced, California and her grandmother Carmen Cortez of Merced, California.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Osamu and Argelia Ban and Ramon Cortez; her uncle Raymond Cortez and her aunt Beatrice Cortez (Lanina).

Carmen worked in the medical field as a Phlebotomists. She loved her career and was always willing to help others. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her passion were her kids and she loved to take care of them. She also loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with her family. Carmen enjoyed life and the good things that it offered. She also loved her dog Chico.

There will be a funeral service held for Carmen on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Yosemite Church in Merced, California.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

