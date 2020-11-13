This lady was so very special to me and so many others. Loved our conversations of our families and I always complimented her hairdo! Gosh, she had such a do every time I saw her. She loved everyone, and when her grandson, Andy, met our Granddaughter, Katie, she was extremely delighted. Many happy memories of her and Diane. They are together again, with our Lord God, pain free, and one day, we will meet again! Our deepest sympathy to the entire Silva and Lopez families.