Carmen Virginia Salce Cortez
Oct 23, 1930 - Feb 17, 2020
Carmen Virginia Salce Cortez was born in Azusa, CA on October 23, 1930 to Jacinto and Catalina Salce. She was called to heaven on February 17, 2020, at the age of 89 in Merced, CA.
Carmen loved to cook and bake. She collected cute figurines of elderly people and ducks. Carmen also loved to read the National Enquirer. Every Saturday, she had her hair and nails done, and was Gottschalks #1 shopper.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ramon Sanchez Cortez; son, Raymond Joseph Cortez, her sisters Sarah Salce Zamudio and Cesaria (Chayo) Salce Gutierrez; her brother, Carlos Puente Salce; her parents Jacinto and Catalina Salce; granddaughters Zenia Cortez Quiralte and Carmen Argelia Alarcon; and her sister-in-law Beatrice Cortez. She is survived by her children: Beatriz Cortez Acosta; Margaret Tanori (Francisco); Esther Cortez Quiralte (Jose); Louie Cortez, Sr. (Rosemary); Sofia B. Cortez (Tom); 18 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation for Carmen will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM St. Patrick's Church 671 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 519 W. 13th Street in Merced. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020