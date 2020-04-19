Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen K. Longoria. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen K. Longoria

January 12, 1930 - January 22, 2020

Carmen K. Longoria was born January 12, 1930, in Sanger, California, to Domingo Montes and Evarista Losano Montes.

On January 22, 2020, just after her 90th birthday, her failing heart could no longer support her energetic spirit and she passed away in Anchorage, Alaska. Her family was able to say goodbye and she received her Catholic rites before being lifted to heaven above. There is not a day that goes by without her family missing her. She left indelible marks during her youth in her hometown, Merced, California, and later in life through community work in Anchorage. In Merced, she organized with sisters, Anna and Jeanne Montes, to form the Young Catholic Girls (YCG). The group organized many dances that featured musicians, including Pedro Infante, a popular celebrity from Mexico. Carmen's involvement in the YCG brought together softball teams, that during 1947, offered great entertainment after the end of

She married Lionel, left Merced and began her new adventures as a military wife. Lionel's first assignment was to Arizona, followed by Okinawa, and eventually to Anchorage in 1961. In Anchorage, and not wasting any time after her children were mostly grown, her and Lionel found camaraderie with fellow Mexican Americans to establish Anchorage's League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Hispanic Alaskans (HA). During her time with LULAC and HA she met dignitaries which included Congressman Bill Richardson of New Mexico and political activist Jesse Jackson. These organizations would later support Alaskan dignitaries such as former Governor Bill Sheffield and Senator Frank Murkowski.

In later years, after Lionel passed away, her enthusiasm led her to volunteer efforts at the Anchorage Senior Center. There, she spent countless hours working with friends Sandy, Pauline, Martina and Mary at the Center's Social Hour. RSVP was another favorite volunteer venue, where she found fellow Alaskans giving and sharing. She spent her last three years living at the Anchorage Pioneer Home, where she enjoyed meeting new friends.

Carmen is preceded in death by her: father, Domingo Montes and mother, Evarista Losano Montes; husband Lionel; son Terry Joe; sisters Aurora "Dora" Montes Garcia, Vera Losano Flores, Della Montes Gastelum, and Anna Montes Sanchez; brothers Carlitos Montes and Jesse Montes; uncle Manuel Losano Garcia, and, her comadre Mrs. Amperedo "Ann" Morrison.

She is survived by: her one and only favorite daughter, Carrie D. Longoria (Jim Worthington) in Anchorage; sons, Mickey (Deanna) in North Pole, and Dino (Lori Hamblin) in Anchorage; sister, Jeanne Jones (Clovis, CA); grandchildren and great grandchildren from North Pole; Jacob (Victoria with children Tazlina and Elias), Dylan, Garrett (Karly with baby Liam and Angelica), Derek; goddaughter Binnie Garcia Carroll in Merced and godson John Arnold Morrison in Anchorage; extended Dixon family Melanie in Anchorage and Jennie in Arizona and, many nieces, nephews and cousins in California, Oregon, Wisconsin and Texas.

She gives thanks to all Nurses (Lori), Certified Nurse Assistants, Activity Coordinators, and Housekeeping staff at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. She will be buried in Alaska, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery with her husband, Lionel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future at the Anchorage Senior Center.

www.cvobituaries.com



Carmen K. LongoriaJanuary 12, 1930 - January 22, 2020Carmen K. Longoria was born January 12, 1930, in Sanger, California, to Domingo Montes and Evarista Losano Montes.On January 22, 2020, just after her 90th birthday, her failing heart could no longer support her energetic spirit and she passed away in Anchorage, Alaska. Her family was able to say goodbye and she received her Catholic rites before being lifted to heaven above. There is not a day that goes by without her family missing her. She left indelible marks during her youth in her hometown, Merced, California, and later in life through community work in Anchorage. In Merced, she organized with sisters, Anna and Jeanne Montes, to form the Young Catholic Girls (YCG). The group organized many dances that featured musicians, including Pedro Infante, a popular celebrity from Mexico. Carmen's involvement in the YCG brought together softball teams, that during 1947, offered great entertainment after the end of World War II . The YCG often played in McNamara Park with other teams, including Capital Red Sox, Moose Lodge, Modern Maids, Pepsi Cola Girls, and Bear Creek. While still going to school, she found her first job at fifteen years of age at the Serv-U Drugstore, where seven years later, she met the love of her life, Lionel Longoria. Lionel was stationed at Castle Air Force Base.She married Lionel, left Merced and began her new adventures as a military wife. Lionel's first assignment was to Arizona, followed by Okinawa, and eventually to Anchorage in 1961. In Anchorage, and not wasting any time after her children were mostly grown, her and Lionel found camaraderie with fellow Mexican Americans to establish Anchorage's League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Hispanic Alaskans (HA). During her time with LULAC and HA she met dignitaries which included Congressman Bill Richardson of New Mexico and political activist Jesse Jackson. These organizations would later support Alaskan dignitaries such as former Governor Bill Sheffield and Senator Frank Murkowski.In later years, after Lionel passed away, her enthusiasm led her to volunteer efforts at the Anchorage Senior Center. There, she spent countless hours working with friends Sandy, Pauline, Martina and Mary at the Center's Social Hour. RSVP was another favorite volunteer venue, where she found fellow Alaskans giving and sharing. She spent her last three years living at the Anchorage Pioneer Home, where she enjoyed meeting new friends.Carmen is preceded in death by her: father, Domingo Montes and mother, Evarista Losano Montes; husband Lionel; son Terry Joe; sisters Aurora "Dora" Montes Garcia, Vera Losano Flores, Della Montes Gastelum, and Anna Montes Sanchez; brothers Carlitos Montes and Jesse Montes; uncle Manuel Losano Garcia, and, her comadre Mrs. Amperedo "Ann" Morrison.She is survived by: her one and only favorite daughter, Carrie D. Longoria (Jim Worthington) in Anchorage; sons, Mickey (Deanna) in North Pole, and Dino (Lori Hamblin) in Anchorage; sister, Jeanne Jones (Clovis, CA); grandchildren and great grandchildren from North Pole; Jacob (Victoria with children Tazlina and Elias), Dylan, Garrett (Karly with baby Liam and Angelica), Derek; goddaughter Binnie Garcia Carroll in Merced and godson John Arnold Morrison in Anchorage; extended Dixon family Melanie in Anchorage and Jennie in Arizona and, many nieces, nephews and cousins in California, Oregon, Wisconsin and Texas.She gives thanks to all Nurses (Lori), Certified Nurse Assistants, Activity Coordinators, and Housekeeping staff at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. She will be buried in Alaska, at Fort Richardson National Cemetery with her husband, Lionel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future at the Anchorage Senior Center. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close