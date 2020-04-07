Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Sharp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen Sharp

March 24, 1936-March 31,2020

Carmen Sharp passed away in her home on March 31st 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Ogden Utah on March 24th 1936 to Francisco Chavez and Anita Pinedo. She graduated from Jordan High School in Southern Salt Lake. After high school she joined the US Navy. While in the Navy she met her husband Wayne Sharp.

After the Navy they moved to Merced Ca. where they started their family. Carmen waitressed while going to school to become an RN. Once she became a RN she worked at Merced Community Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by both parents, her husband Wayne Sharp, and son Micheal Sharp. She leaves behind her daughters Mary (Richard) Rudich of Merced, Theresa (Dan) Black of Henderson NV., and son Ralph Sharp of Bernie Tx. Grandchildren Leticia (T.J.) Sudduth, Micheal (Wendy) Sharp, Cassandra (Anthony) Johnstone, Mollie Rudich, Jeannie (William)Granados, Garrett Sharp, Gabriel (Alexxis) Rudich, and Hunter Black. Her great grand children; Alexis, Emma and Ryker Sudduth, Cooper and Brantley Johnstone, Carrie and Callie Sharp, and Julian Granados. She is also survived by her brother Juan Pinedo and sister Patricia Miller of Utah. Our family would also like to give a special thank you to Elsa Hernandez for the care she gave to our mom. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020

