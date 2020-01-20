Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Prayer Service 6:30 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Elizabeth berry

December 18,1944 - January 15, 2020

Carol Elizabeth Berry died

on January 15, 2020 in Merced, CA at the age of 75.

Carol is survived by her daughter

Holly Azevedo, son-in-law Mark, and granddaughter Sarah, of Twain Harte,

CA. She is also survived by her sister, Bobbie Warren, niece Christi

Dortch and nephew Michael Warren of Turlock, CA. She is preceded in death

by her parents, August Twachtman of Turlock, Lois Lyons Twachtman of

Indianapolis, Indiana and sister, Terri Lynn Briggs of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carol was born in

Indianapolis, Indiana on December 18, 1944 to Lois and August Twachtman. She

grew up and attended high school in Indianapolis and soon after graduating high

school, Carol moved to San Francisco, CA. During her time in San

Francisco, Carol worked as a secretary at the Federal Reserve Bank. In 1979

Carol moved to Merced, CA and worked as a secretary for Foster Farm for over 20

years. At the age of 62 she retired and spent her retirement years in Merced

quilting, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with her granddaughter.

Carol was very intelligent

and curious. She had a lot of hobbies and interests which included: genealogy,

the Civil War, the 49ers, quilting, reading, singing, playing guitar and movies.

A visitation is scheduled

on Wednesday, January 22 from 3:00 - 8:00 with a prayer service at 6:30 at

Ivers and Alcorn on 901 Main St. Merced, Ca. All are welcome to attend

and share memories and stories of Carol. She would have wanted everyone to come

and love, laugh and celebrate her life.

Carol's celebration of life

request is that people to wear something bright at her gathering.

In lieu of flowers, donations

can be made to the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 112,

Tuolumne, CA 95379-1014, which is an organization that offers scholarships, in

honor of Major Lucas Gruenther, to individuals for pursuing excellence, having

a military background or who for those who have attended Summerville High

School in Tuolumne County. Donations can also be made to the

Project at

www.cvobituaries.com



