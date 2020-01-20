Carol Elizabeth berry
December 18,1944 - January 15, 2020
Carol Elizabeth Berry died
on January 15, 2020 in Merced, CA at the age of 75.
Carol is survived by her daughter
Holly Azevedo, son-in-law Mark, and granddaughter Sarah, of Twain Harte,
CA. She is also survived by her sister, Bobbie Warren, niece Christi
Dortch and nephew Michael Warren of Turlock, CA. She is preceded in death
by her parents, August Twachtman of Turlock, Lois Lyons Twachtman of
Indianapolis, Indiana and sister, Terri Lynn Briggs of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Carol was born in
Indianapolis, Indiana on December 18, 1944 to Lois and August Twachtman. She
grew up and attended high school in Indianapolis and soon after graduating high
school, Carol moved to San Francisco, CA. During her time in San
Francisco, Carol worked as a secretary at the Federal Reserve Bank. In 1979
Carol moved to Merced, CA and worked as a secretary for Foster Farm for over 20
years. At the age of 62 she retired and spent her retirement years in Merced
quilting, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with her granddaughter.
Carol was very intelligent
and curious. She had a lot of hobbies and interests which included: genealogy,
the Civil War, the 49ers, quilting, reading, singing, playing guitar and movies.
A visitation is scheduled
on Wednesday, January 22 from 3:00 - 8:00 with a prayer service at 6:30 at
Ivers and Alcorn on 901 Main St. Merced, Ca. All are welcome to attend
and share memories and stories of Carol. She would have wanted everyone to come
and love, laugh and celebrate her life.
Carol's celebration of life
request is that people to wear something bright at her gathering.
In lieu of flowers, donations
can be made to the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 112,
Tuolumne, CA 95379-1014, which is an organization that offers scholarships, in
honor of Major Lucas Gruenther, to individuals for pursuing excellence, having
a military background or who for those who have attended Summerville High
School in Tuolumne County. Donations can also be made to the
Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 20, 2020