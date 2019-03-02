Carrie Ann Freitas
Sep 26,1960 - Feb 21, 2019
Mrs. Carrie Ann Freitas, born in Redwood City on September 26, 1960 to Bill and Nancy Flowers, passed away at Stanford Hospital after a tough battle. Carrie was a beloved wife, devoted mother, grandma and partner in a self-employed trucking business. She enjoyed reading, watching sports and taking trips to Disneyland and Raider games with family and friends. An avid Raiders, A's and Dubs fan throughout her life, she especially loved watching her sons play sports, volunteering and supporting youth teams. Carrie is survived by Kevin, her high school sweetheart and husband of 38 years; sons Matthew, Aaron (Tonya) and Tyler; granddaughter, Kinsley; Mother, Nancy; Aunt, Helen; Sister, Diane (Tom); Nephews, Cody and Zach; Nieces, Amy and Nikki, and numerous others.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents and Dad, Bill; Brother, Jerry; and In laws, Harvey (Vu) and Rene (Noni). Love you Always.
The family would like to thank Stanford medical team, all the nurses and staff for their care, compassion and overall care of Carrie.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019