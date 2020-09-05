Carrol Paul Thomas, Sr.May 16, 1930 - September 1, 2020Carrol Paul Thomas Sr. age 90 passed away peacefully at home on September 1 surrounded by his loving wife and sons. He was born on May 16, 1930 to Paul and Nina Thomas in Mackey Idaho. Known to all as Paul, he spent the next 13 years in Challis Idaho. He spent his younger years helping on his Grandparents sheep ranch with his trusty steed Ranger. At the age of 13 Paul was relieved of his sheep herding duties when his family, which now included his younger sister Hope, moved to Richmond CA where his parents worked in the shipyards before opening a market. He attended Richmond High School and Vallejo Junior College. In 1949, he met the love of his life, Phyllis May. Paul enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and served state side during the Korean War. Paul and Phyllis were marred in 1952 in Memphis TN where Paul was stationed. Paul finished his tour of duty in Alameda CA and then attended San Francisco State. In 1956, he started a long career in the baking industry beginning as a route driver with Kilpatrick's. After working and promoting within the industry, he retired from Hostess Baking Company in 1990 as Regional Sales Manager. Paul enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching football (cheering on the 49'ers) and watching classic movies, especially westerns. His greatest source of enjoyment was time spent with his grandchildren and later great grandson. Paul was looking forward to the birth of his first great granddaughter later this year.Paul was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Nina and son Todd Thomas. He leaves to treasure his memory, his wife of 68 years Phyllis, sons Paul Thomas Jr, Ned Thomas (Lisa), daughter in law Susie Thomas and grandchildren Matthew Thomas (Ross), Andrew Thomas, Sean Thomas, Kelsey Power (Tim), Todd Thomas Jr, Bethany Thomas Crystal Abbas (Stephen), William Thomas, great grandson Callen Thomas, sister Hope Armstrong, nephews Bobby and Kurt Armstrong and faithful four legged companion Rowdy.Wilson's Funeral Home in Atwater are facilitating the graveside services which will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11am in the Winton Cemetery. For everyone's safety face masks are required. The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to both Paul and Phyllis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Hinds Hospice in Paul's memory.