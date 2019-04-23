Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 9:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caryol Estelle Roberts

February 22, 1935 ~ April 17, 2019

Caryol Estelle Roberts, 84, passed away peacefully April 17, 2019 at her home in Atwater, California. She was born February 22, 1935 in San Francisco, California to August (Gus) M. and Verabelle (McGaughran) Perry. She is predeceased by the father of her children, Donald Alexander Harris and her loving husband of 37 years, Billy D. Roberts TSgt (Retired) USAF. She is also predeceased by her sister Ida Marie Green.

After graduating from Jefferson High School in Daly City, California in 1952, Caryol eloped and married Donald A. Harris, who was then serving in the U.S. Air Force. Their son, Donald Scott Harris was born in 1953 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, California before his father shipped off to serve during the Korean War. After returning to San Francisco, she found work with a stockbroker before the birth of her daughter, Robin Lynette Harris. Her second son, Allen Mark Harris was born in Walnut Creek, California before a move to Santa Clara and then San Jose, California where daughter Michelle Lavon Harris and son Christopher Eugene Harris were born.

As a recently divorced mother of 5 children, Caryol found work at Pacific Telephone as a switchboard operator in 1966. After transferring her job to Merced, California, she met Billy Dale Roberts while he was stationed at Castle Air Force base. They married soon after he retired from the U.S. Air Force Security Police Squadron in 1972. Caryol retired as an Engineer from the telephone company in 1990. She and Billy were best friends and loving spouses until Billy's death in 2009.

Caryol was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and Friends of the Atwater Library where she taught people how to use computers in the early days of the technology. She also taught ESL to Hmong immigrants and was very active with her husband in Special Olympics and local VFW and VVA chapters, where Billy served as honor guard and volunteer.

Caryol was a dedicated genealogist who took great pride in her descendancy from early American pioneers. Notably, her 3rd great-grandfather Philip Creamer was a famous gunmaker in Illinois during the War of 1812. Creamer's daughter Maria Deady traveled with her family by Conestoga Wagon to Placerville, California in 1853. Her family tree can be traced directly back to Thomas Blossom, who was on the companion ship Speedwell when the Mayflower brought the pilgrims to this country in 1620.

Caryol loved gardening, sewing and creating ceramic works.

Caryol is survived by her sisters Joan Zamora, Marilyn Chelossi (Dante) and Stephanie Wallace all of Nevada, Annette Miramontes (Antonio) of Daly City, California, brother Edmund John Peceimer (Kay) of St. George, Utah, her three sons and their wives Donald and Cari Harris of Vancouver, Washington, Allen and Lisa Harris of Atwater, California, Christopher and Sonya Harris of West Pueblo, Colorado, daughters Robin Harris of Warrenton, Oregon and Michelle Hogan of Merced, California, as well as 3 stepsons Eric, Alec and Marc Roberts of West Virginia, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, and CA. Viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. with service at Noon.

www.cvobituaries.com





