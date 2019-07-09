Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Marie Brown

Feb 9, 1944 ~ Jul 3, 2019

On July 3rd Catherine Marie Brown went home to heaven to be with her husband of 50 plus years. She was a homemaker, loving wife, loving mother, and loving grandmother. Catherine was born in Lansing, Michigan then moved to Fresno, Ca. Worked at the family owned business, Hendrix Family restaurant, where she met the love of her life Harold Brown.

She is proceeded in death by: her husband Artiss Harold Brown, parents Frank Hendrix and Helen Hendrix, Sister Beverly Baird, and brother Patrick Hendrix. She is survived by her sisters: Margaret Pucinni, Helen Kaye Hendrix, and brother Frank Hendrix, Jr. all of Clovis, Ca. Daughter Michelle Bliss, of Atwater, grandsons Jared Bliss, Nathan Bliss, granddaughter Madeleine Bliss. And great grand child Adeline Cuevas-Bliss.

Eldest son Harold Brown Jr. (Caryn), of Minnesota: grandsons Joshua Brown and Jimmy Brown, great grand children Caden Zak, Evan Brown, Lexus Brown and Bentley Brown. Second son Bradley Brown, of Fresno: grand children Bradley Brown, Jr., Ashley Brown and Aylssa Brown. Great grand children Brayden Khalathan, McKayla Brown, Millie Lewis, Brody Meyers, and Greyson Lewis.

Viewing to be held from 3-6pm and Rosary 6-7pm on Wednesday, July 10th at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, funeral mass to be held Thursday, July 11th at 10am at St. Anthony's church in Atwater, graveside services to follow at Clovis Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Catherine Marie BrownFeb 9, 1944 ~ Jul 3, 2019On July 3rd Catherine Marie Brown went home to heaven to be with her husband of 50 plus years. She was a homemaker, loving wife, loving mother, and loving grandmother. Catherine was born in Lansing, Michigan then moved to Fresno, Ca. Worked at the family owned business, Hendrix Family restaurant, where she met the love of her life Harold Brown.She is proceeded in death by: her husband Artiss Harold Brown, parents Frank Hendrix and Helen Hendrix, Sister Beverly Baird, and brother Patrick Hendrix. She is survived by her sisters: Margaret Pucinni, Helen Kaye Hendrix, and brother Frank Hendrix, Jr. all of Clovis, Ca. Daughter Michelle Bliss, of Atwater, grandsons Jared Bliss, Nathan Bliss, granddaughter Madeleine Bliss. And great grand child Adeline Cuevas-Bliss.Eldest son Harold Brown Jr. (Caryn), of Minnesota: grandsons Joshua Brown and Jimmy Brown, great grand children Caden Zak, Evan Brown, Lexus Brown and Bentley Brown. Second son Bradley Brown, of Fresno: grand children Bradley Brown, Jr., Ashley Brown and Aylssa Brown. Great grand children Brayden Khalathan, McKayla Brown, Millie Lewis, Brody Meyers, and Greyson Lewis.Viewing to be held from 3-6pm and Rosary 6-7pm on Wednesday, July 10th at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, funeral mass to be held Thursday, July 11th at 10am at St. Anthony's church in Atwater, graveside services to follow at Clovis Cemetery. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close