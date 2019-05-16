Cecelia M. Hernandez
Nov. 23, 1953 - May 9, 2019
Cece passed away on May 9, 2019 with her family by her side, at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Joe Hernandez Jr. and one sister, Carmen Hernandez.
Cece is survived by her parents, Joe M. and Irene Hernandez, brother, Tommy (Beatle)Hernandez, sisters; Teresa Klompenberg,Marie Peterson, Vickie Spitzer, Kathy Martinez, Rosemary Flores and Mary Hernandez and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-6pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family request a contribution to Hinds Hospice.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 16, 2019