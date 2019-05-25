Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Anthony Catholic Church 1801 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Service 10:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Celeste Rose Souza

October 21, 1954 - May, 22, 2019

Celeste Rose Souza, age 64, passed away on May 22, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Merced, CA on October 21, 1954. Celeste was preceded in death by her father Frank Cabral, mother Marie (Deniz) Cabral, and brother Louie Cabral. She is survived by her husband James Souza, son Jason Souza (Abbie), daughter Jennifer Menezes (Jeremy), and sister Patricia Friesen. Celeste was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Juliette Souza, Georgianna Menezes, William Souza, Jacqueline Souza, Gracelynn Menezes and Colton Menezes. Celeste grew up in Livingston, CA and graduated from Livingston High School in 1972. She married Jim Souza on January 3, 1976 and they resided in Livingston until they moved to Las Vegas in 2004. Celeste spent her life as the owner of restaurants including Colton's Social House, Avanti's, La Bamba, Sweet River, as well as many others. Celeste loved to travel with her husband, spend time with her children and grandchildren, and of course cook. She was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:00am – 10:00am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:00am. Burial will take place at Winton Cemetery.

Published in Merced Sun Star from May 25 to May 29, 2019

