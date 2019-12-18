Chanlor T. Shields
MAR 6, 1930 - DEC 9, 2019
Chanlor T. Shields, "Chuck" was born March 6, 1930 and passed away December 9, 2019.
Chanlor was born in Taft, Ca to Lois and Travis Shields. He began his younger years in Long Beach, Ca. before moving to Colinga in 1944. He graduated from Colinga High School in 1948. That is where he met his future wife Jacquline Leek.
He then joined the United States Navy in 1950 and was married the following year to Jackie. They spent their first two years of marriage stationed in Hawaii. He was discharged from the service in 1954 and began his career with P.G.E. in Oakland, Ca. In 1971 he and Jackie moved to Merced where they remained. They enjoyed exploring the Sierra and surrounding country while riding on his motorcycle.
He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Jacqueline Shields.
He is survived by his loving family, Shirley and Morris Nord, Scott and Erica Nord, Mark and Sage Nord, Teri and Rob Pollitt, Lisa and Clark Bird and Amy and Matt Rianda.
Interment will be private at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019