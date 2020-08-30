1/
Charla Fitzgerald
1970 - 2020
Charla Marie Fitzgerald
FEB 2, 1970 - AUG 2, 2020
Charla Marie Fitzgerald was born on February 2, 1970 in Torrance, California to Steven Starkovich and Ruth Shamblin. She passed away on August 6, 2020 in Madera, California.
She loved fishing, beading, and spending time with her family and friends,
Charla is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Ann Fitzgerald, brother Terry Fitzgerald, sister Lisa Neal, and partner and father of her children Steven Sienze.
She is survived by her partner of 11 years Richard Stretch, sons Matthew Sienze and Ryan Sienze, daughter Stephanie Sienze (Bowman), sisters Debra Dimaano, Laura Fitzgerald, Brenda Vicente, Rhonda Fitzgerald, Pamela Shake, and Lona Starkovich, grandchildren Zayden and Jayleen Bowman, many Nieces and Nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery, 1301 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California 93637 at 11:00 a.m.
Due to Covid-19 graveside service is limited and you are asked to wear masks and use social distancing guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Arbor Vitae Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Memorial - Worden Chapel
140 South 6th Street
Chowchilla, CA 93610
5596653012
