November 27, 1945 * March 25, 2019
Charlene Ann Slaton, of Portland , OR, passed away comfortably at home on March 25, 2019. She was born in Galveston, TX. Later, moved to and was raised in Dos Palos, CA. She lived a loving and full life. Charlene is survied by her five children, Lynard Slaton, II, Thomas L. Slaton, Kevin E. Slaton, William F. Slaton and Jacqueline C.D. Slaton. Her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services for Charlene wil be held in Portland, OR at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, beginning at 12 pm to 4 pm, 1515 NE 106th Ave.
She was a very headstrong woman who always looked to care for other people. Even with her own health declining she refused to let it take her over. She looked forward to daily calls with her daughter and always was thinking about her hard headed boys. Smile!
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2019