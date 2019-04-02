Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Slaton. View Sign

Charlene Ann Slaton

November 27, 1945 * March 25, 2019

Charlene Ann Slaton, of Portland , OR, passed away comfortably at home on March 25, 2019. She was born in Galveston, TX. Later, moved to and was raised in Dos Palos, CA. She lived a loving and full life. Charlene is survied by her five children, Lynard Slaton, II, Thomas L. Slaton, Kevin E. Slaton, William F. Slaton and Jacqueline C.D. Slaton. Her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services for Charlene wil be held in Portland, OR at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, beginning at 12 pm to 4 pm, 1515 NE 106th Ave.

She was a very headstrong woman who always looked to care for other people. Even with her own health declining she refused to let it take her over. She looked forward to daily calls with her daughter and always was thinking about her hard headed boys. Smile!

www.cvobituaries.com



Charlene Ann SlatonNovember 27, 1945 * March 25, 2019Charlene Ann Slaton, of Portland , OR, passed away comfortably at home on March 25, 2019. She was born in Galveston, TX. Later, moved to and was raised in Dos Palos, CA. She lived a loving and full life. Charlene is survied by her five children, Lynard Slaton, II, Thomas L. Slaton, Kevin E. Slaton, William F. Slaton and Jacqueline C.D. Slaton. Her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.Services for Charlene wil be held in Portland, OR at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, beginning at 12 pm to 4 pm, 1515 NE 106th Ave.She was a very headstrong woman who always looked to care for other people. Even with her own health declining she refused to let it take her over. She looked forward to daily calls with her daughter and always was thinking about her hard headed boys. Smile! Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Gateway

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close