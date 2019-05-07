Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Atwater United Methodist Church 2550 Linden St, Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Acridge

December 14, 1933 - May 1, 2019

Charles (Chuck) Wesley Acridge passed away May 1, 2019. He was born December 14, 1933 to the late Charles and Dora Acridge in Wichita, Kansas. Chuck served in the USAF during the

In college, majoring in psychology, he could't help noticing an effervescent redhead in his classes. They teamed up on a class project, then teamed up for life the year following their graduation.

Chuck and Marla raised son Scott and daughter Kim in their Oakland hill home, where they lived nearly forty years. They moved to Fortuna when he retired in 2002. He felt blessed every day by Marla's positive influence in every area of his life every hour of every day - the love and the stability and the balance he greatly needed, and for that she has his eternal love.

His greatest loss was losing their daughter Kim to lung cancer much to young. Chuck is survived by: beloved wife Marla, son Scott, granddaughters Ashley, Amber, Krystal and Samantha, great-grandchildren Kaleb and Rowan, brother/sister-in-law David and Nancy.

Chuck' philosophy on life:

Look - Seek - Connect - Love - Serve

"We serve because we love"(Wesley).

If you don't love, act like you do - until you do.

Family and friends are invited to attend Chuck's celebration of life held at Atwater United Methodist Church 2550 Linden St, Atwater, CA 95301, 2pm Thursday May 9, 2019. The family invites and appreciates flowers to be sent to Atwater United Methodist Church for Chuck's service on Thursday.

www.cvobituaries.com



