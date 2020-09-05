Charles M. Barenchi (Chuck)June 30, 1942 - August 26, 2020Chuck Barenchi, 78, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday August 26th.Chuck accomplished many things in his lifetime. Of those he felt proudest of was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and most recently a great grandfather to Adaline Nell BarenchiHe leaves behind "the love of his life", his wife Linda of 21 years, sons Thomas Barenchi (Alison), Scott Barenchi (Sheila), Stepson, Bill Deardorff (Tracy), grandchildren, Alexandra Barenchi (Sarah), Austin Barenchi (Melany), Christopher Greenwood, Jacob Deardorff, Ben Deardorff, and great granddaughter, Adaline Nell Barenchi.Chuck spent most of his life in California, but moved to Durham, North Carolina in February of 2011. He worked many years for Farmer's Insurance, where he met the love of his life, Linda. Chuck was loved and respected by those who knew him. He was an amazing example of Faith, love, strenth and perseverance and those qualities will live on with his family.A Memorial will be planned in California sometime in the spring of 2021.