Charles Barenchi
1942 - 2020
Charles M. Barenchi (Chuck)
June 30, 1942 - August 26, 2020
Chuck Barenchi, 78, passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday August 26th.
Chuck accomplished many things in his lifetime. Of those he felt proudest of was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and most recently a great grandfather to Adaline Nell Barenchi
He leaves behind "the love of his life", his wife Linda of 21 years, sons Thomas Barenchi (Alison), Scott Barenchi (Sheila), Stepson, Bill Deardorff (Tracy), grandchildren, Alexandra Barenchi (Sarah), Austin Barenchi (Melany), Christopher Greenwood, Jacob Deardorff, Ben Deardorff, and great granddaughter, Adaline Nell Barenchi.
Chuck spent most of his life in California, but moved to Durham, North Carolina in February of 2011. He worked many years for Farmer's Insurance, where he met the love of his life, Linda. Chuck was loved and respected by those who knew him. He was an amazing example of Faith, love, strenth and perseverance and those qualities will live on with his family.
A Memorial will be planned in California sometime in the spring of 2021.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
