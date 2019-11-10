Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Christian (Chuck) Hatz. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Merced Area Isabella's Restaurant 2811 Shaffer Rd. Carmichael , CA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM CA Elks Lodge #2103 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Chuck) Christian Hatz

Charles (Chuck) Christian Hatz passed away September 26, 2019. He was born September 1, 1941, in Chicago, IL, and grew up on the South side. He attended Morton High School, and then attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. After graduation he began his career at Campbell Soup, only to take a one year leave to play minor league ball for the Chicago White Sox.

After an injury derailed his baseball career, he returned to Campbell Soup and worked for 35 years, at various plants (Worthington, MN, Chicago, IL, Camden, NJ, Sacramento, CA) throughout the country, in various capacities (Manager of Quality Control, Manager of Production, Manager of the Select Supplier program).

He retired to Rancho Mirage, CA, and began bartending at several of the exclusive country clubs. He later moved north to Sanger, CA, and made a final move to Winton , CA. There he joined the Merced

Once retired, he began travelling. He visited over 70 countries, and all seven continents. While he usually did not repeat visits to countries, he made several trips to both Africa and Australia.

He also made it to 49 of the 50 United States. Your loss, Arkansas.

In addition to travel, he loved his time training his Champion Welsh Springer Spaniel Gus to become the first Welsh to earn the Utility Dog Tracking Degree.

An ardent sports fan, he raised his children right, to be fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bears . Sadly, he switched from the Bears to the Patriots after rooting for the Bears for 70 years when they would not re-sign Brian Urlacher for $2 million…..

His generosity knew no limits. Whether it was an impromptu trip to a sports playoff game , a concert, a family vacation, a donation, or lending a hand at a soup kitchen during the holidays, he always enjoyed doing it.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Mike (Maria), Dan, and daughter Staci. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Jake Hatz, Andrew Hatz (Jasiah), and Harlow Hatz-Lopez; as well as his great grandson, Bentley Hatz. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Boak (Fred), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews in the Chicago area.

There will be a Celebration of Life for the following:

November 23, 2019

Merced Area

Isabella's Restaurant

2811 Shaffer Rd.

1-4pm

November 24, 2019

Carmichael, CA

Elks Lodge #2103

1-4PMFebruary 16,2020CA

Chicago Area

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Guide Dog Foundation 371 East Jericho Turnpike Smithtown, NY, 11787

www.cvobituaries.com



