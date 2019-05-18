Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Haggard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E Haggard

November 27, 1935 - May 13, 2019

Charles E Haggard 84 years of age passed away peacefully outdoors, surrounded by nature, in a rose garden with flowers, trees, sunshine and a whispering breeze across his face along with family. Charles was an amazing football and basketball player for Merced High School. He then went onto The College of Pacific to play football. He was a longtime resident of Modesto California. Retiring from Servomation after almost 35 years of work.

Charles is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart Louise "Tootsie" Haggard, Daughter Diane Haggard, Grandson Andy Haggard, Four Siblings, Mother and Father. Charles will be missed deeply by his surviving children, Mark Haggard, DeAnne Killough, Craig Haggard (Collette) and Susan Heiny. Along with his grandchildren Steven Haggard, Chris Haggard, Phillip Killough, Nicholas Killough, JoyAnna Haggard, Daniel Heiny and 9 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held May 23 2019 at 10:00 am, located at Lakewood Memorial 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson Ca. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Optimal Hospice 1101 Sylvan Ave Suite B-10 Modesto, Ca 95350

Published in Merced Sun Star from May 18 to May 19, 2019

